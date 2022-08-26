A study shows gestational diabetes in pregnant women rose between 2011 and 2019 here in the United States. So what is causing the concerning trend?
For those unfamiliar, gestational diabetes develops when a pregnant woman's blood sugar levels get too high. And it's typically detected when their healthcare provider conducts a test around 24 to 28 weeks. Symptoms are rare, but in some cases, gestational diabetes may cause frequent urination, nausea, thirst, and tiredness. If left untreated, it can increase a pregnant woman's risk of a c-section, preeclampsia, and type two diabetes. It can also increase the baby's risk of breathing problems, obesity, premature birth, and type two diabetes.
"Being the healthiest you can be. There's not much we can do about our age if we're going to be older. But, being the best weight we can, you know if you are obese or overweight, that increases your risk, so trying to lose weight and have a healthy lifestyle. Those are things that can help reduce that risk," suggested Dr. Salena Zanotti, Cleveland Clinic.
There is medication available to help manage gestational diabetes, but most women can keep their blood sugar levels low through diet and exercise.
