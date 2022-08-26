A study shows gestational diabetes in pregnant women rose between 2011 and 2019 here in the United States. So what is causing the concerning trend?

For those unfamiliar, gestational diabetes develops when a pregnant woman's blood sugar levels get too high. And it's typically detected when their healthcare provider conducts a test around 24 to 28 weeks. Symptoms are rare, but in some cases, gestational diabetes may cause frequent urination, nausea, thirst, and tiredness. If left untreated, it can increase a pregnant woman's risk of a c-section, preeclampsia, and type two diabetes. It can also increase the baby's risk of breathing problems, obesity, premature birth, and type two diabetes.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.