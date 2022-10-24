ADA, OH (WLIO) - As we head into flu season, health officials are urging people on the fence to get the flu shot.

Dr. Steve Martin, dean of the College of Pharmacy at Ohio Northern, says that around 30 to 50 million people are expected to get the flu every year. He recommends to help with those numbers, people 6 months and older should get out and receive the flu shot, especially as this flu season looks like it may be a rough one for some people.

