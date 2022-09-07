The new Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines that target the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have reached Allen County.
Allen County Public Health announced that they have received the new vaccines at their facility. The Moderna version of the vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose for individuals 18 years of age and older, while the Pfizer version will be a single dose for individuals 12 years of age and older. To be eligible for the vaccine, it must have been at least two months since you have completed your primary vaccination or received the most recent booster dose. With the new dose targeting the omicron variant, Allen County Public health recommends getting the shot as soon as you can.
"It's just a single dose of that booster shot. You should be good for the rest of the year…they'll continue to study it. We anticipate that it's going to be a single dose every year going forward just like you get with the flu shot. You can get a flu shot at the same time as your booster dose so that you can have that added protection between COVID and influenza," stated Brandon Fischer, health commissioner.
Adult vaccination clinics are held at Allen County Public Health on Monday and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Media Release from the Allen County Public Health:The Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are now available at Allen County Public Health. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12
years of age and older.
Persons are eligible for both bivalent vaccines if it has been at least two months since:
• They have completed primary vaccination or,
• Receiving their most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Allen County Public Health’s Adult Vaccination Clinic schedule is 9am-11am and 1pm-3:30pm Monday and Friday. By appointment only. Appointments may be scheduled at ODH - Check Vaccine Eligibility (ohio.gov) or by calling 419-228- 4636. Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines are not authorized as primary series vaccination. All currently approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and reduce your risk of severe illness. Vaccination can reduce the spread of disease, which helps protect those who get vaccinated and the people around them.
For Best Protection CDC Recommends
• Everyone ages 6 months and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.
• To get the most protection, get all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
• Take all precautions until you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations.
• For the best protection, everyone who is eligible for vaccination is recommended to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, which include getting boosters.
