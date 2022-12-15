Area professionals in the STEM field gave Shawnee Middle School students an inside look into those careers.

In the 4th annual STEM Day for Shawnee Middle School, students are getting a taste of the many careers it encompasses. Presenters from EMS to lab services and respiratory therapy provided their knowledge in a hands-on way. The Rhodes State Mobile Lab showed students a simulation of a real heart attack in a 3D way, and much more.

