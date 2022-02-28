After a very active past several weeks with rounds of rain and winter storms, a much different week is ahead as we track dry and quiet conditions lasting through Friday!
A cold Monday morning, but it warms up to the 40s later on with a good deal of sunshine.
Not as cold tonight due to a southwest wind and increased clouds. Lows will generally stay above freezing into the middle 30s.
Expect more clouds on Tuesday, but some sun should filter through at times. Temperatures will be quite comfortable into the lower and middle 50s for the daytime high!
Above normal temperatures last into Wednesday with 50s once again. However, a potent front will send temperatures back to January levels on Thursday, barely above freezing. The good news, the cold only lasts for about a day.
A series of systems will begin impacting the area this weekend, also pumping in spring-like temperatures. Highs should hit the 50s to near 60 Saturday, then potential well into the 60s Sunday. The warmth also comes with our next threat of rain. Scattered showers begin on Saturday. Shower chances are looking to ease up Sunday, then a secondary storm could bring heavy rainfall next Monday. Bottom-line, enjoy the dry weather while we have it over the next several days.
