Temperatures are not all that bad this morning, especially considering the temperatures we have experienced this week. Unfortunately, more arctic air is building in. Northerly winds will keep temperatures in the upper teens to near 20° all day. Skies look mainly cloudy with a few scattered flurries around.
Skies will gradually clear tonight, and temperatures are set to drop like a rock! Expect numbers near 0° to slightly below by sunrise on Saturday.
Saturday will bring plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will remain cold. Expect afternoon highs in the upper teens. The good news is that winds appear light. Sunday is a better day with highs reaching the upper 20s.
A brief warming trend develops early next week. Highs look to reach freezing on Monday, then jump deep into the 40s by Tuesday! The forecast is rather complicated by midweek. A cold front looks to drop in Tuesday night, then stall just to our south. Waves of moisture will ride along the boundary, where a temperature difference of 30° is likely on either side of it. Placement of the boundary will mean everything for our local weather for Wednesday and Thursday. The data has trended colder with the potential for all types of precipitation Wednesday, then a trend toward all snow on Thursday. This forecast will continue to change, so be sure to check back over the next several days. It appears arctic air will return for the end of the week.
