Gusty winds will continue with periodic gusts over 40mph. Temperatures are set to drop as a cold front passes late this morning. Wind chills, or the "feels-like" temperature drops to the teens this afternoon, then single digits after 5PM. Expect mostly cloudy skies along with a few passing flurries.
Cold, windy, and dry tonight. Gusts over 30mph remain possible through midnight, then a noticeable decrease in winds later on. Lows will plummet to the lower teens by Thursday morning, but the wind chills will run around -5°.
Mostly cloudy and very cold Thursday. The breeze will only be at 10-15mph, but that will place the wind chill in the single digits most of the time. Actual highs will range from 20-25°.
A winter storm will develop over Kentucky by Thursday afternoon, with snow showers impacting the southern half of Ohio. There is a slim chance to see snow showers clip our area, but it really appears this will end up south and east of our area. We'll watch for any adjustments.
I do think we could see a few scattered flurries Thursday night into Friday morning as a flow develops off Lake Michigan. While only a few scattered dustings of snow, anything that falls could cause a few slick spots.
The atmosphere will undergo quite the flip this weekend with highs going back to 40°. Rain showers are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning ahead of a strong cold front. Much, much colder air returns to start next week with highs potentially staying in the teens Monday. Some areas could see single digit lows by Tuesday morning, then the arctic air leaves us once again midweek.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!