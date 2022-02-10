Our Thursday is starting off in the lower 30s under cloudy and breezy conditions. A few areas of flurries or drizzle will be possible today, otherwise mainly dry with steady temperatures.
Temperatures drop to the upper 20s by midnight tonight, then increasing southwest winds will boost numbers to the middle 30s by sunrise Friday.
Friday is a breezy and raw weather day. Light precipitation will move in around or just after sunrise. Some wet snow may mix in through 10AM, but little to no accumulation. The majority of the day just brings pesky light rain off and on. Highs will warm to around 40°. Wind gusts up to 30mph are expected.
Colder air returns Friday night, with light rain transitioning to light snow showers after 10PM. Some spots could pick up a quick dusting (up to a quarter-inch). That combined with refreezing moisture on roadways could make for a few slick spots Friday night and Saturday morning.
Expect a cold weekend with highs in the 20s. Lows will bottom out in the lower teens Saturday night. Other than a few flurries or snow showers, dry weather is expected overall.
Lows may dip to the single digits by Monday morning. However, a sharp turn-around is expected by midweek with highs possibly in the 50s. Dry weather is expected through Wednesday, but heavy rain is possible by Thursday. Given the snow melt, flooding concerns may be on the rise.