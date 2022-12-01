November was bookended by mild weather with very cold weather during the middle of the month. Temperatures as a whole ended up slightly warmer than normal, and precipitation was much below normal. The dryness carried over from a very dry October, resulting in moderate drought conditions.

What can we expect in December? Before we get into the nuts and bolts of the forecast, let's take a look at climate normals for the month. The average high goes down from 44° to 35° during the month, and nighttime lows typically range in the 20s. Snowfall averages around 6" for the entire month. Remember, climate tells us what weather we "expect", but weather is what you get! Our weather often strays far from the "average."

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!