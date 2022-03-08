A three day dry stretch is ahead with seasonably cool air for early March. Highs may struggle to hit 40° today, but middle 40s are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
A cold front brings falling temperatures Friday with snow showers rolling in. Snow showers will continue into Friday night. The data shows a faster progression of the front, meaning the snow is in and out faster. That would still lead to light accumulations for our area, but higher totals would be less likely if this trend continues. Several inches of snow appear more likely as you head south and east of our area. Regardless of amounts, just know slippery roads are a high likelihood Friday afternoon and night. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days.
Saturday looks bitterly cold with breezy winds. Temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the single digits. There should be some sunshine and a few scattered flurries around. The winter parka and many layers will be a must for those heading to the Lima Irish Parade!
A fast jump in temperatures is expected by early next week. In fact, there could be a couple 60°+ days later in the week.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet. High 40°. Winds SW 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A flurry or shower may clip our far southeast areas. Low 32. Calm winds.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies turn partly sunny. High 46°. Winds W 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 45°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!