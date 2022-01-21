A cold and calm Friday morning with temperatures in the lower 10s! Expect a quiet day with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 20s for the daytime high.
A clear and very cold night ahead with lows near 11°.
Clouds will increase throughout the day Saturday, but dry conditions continue. Winds will pick up and become quite breezy by the afternoon. Slightly warmer highs reach the upper 20s to near 30, but it won't feel any warmer because of the wind.
Light snow showers are likely for Sunday morning as a clipper system dives in. The latest timing has the snow chance starting around 6AM, then ending by 1PM Sunday. This system should bring up to 1" of snow for many, but higher amounts of 1-2" over the southwest part of the area. Stay tuned as we fine-tune the timing and exact amounts. Plan on slick road conditions if you have travel plans Sunday morning, but improving later in the day.
Another clipper dives down Monday, but tracking further north than Sunday. The data shows this largely staying over Michigan, but scattered snow showers are possible here, mainly north of U.S. 30. Some additional flurries or snow showers are possible Monday night and early Tuesday as a cold front passes. Accumulations appear minor at best.
The 7 day forecast shows a relax in the cold Monday, then the arctic air returns for Tuesday through Thursday. Lows could reach the single digits midweek. Temperatures look to trend closer to average by the end of the week. Also of note, a very dry pattern overall!
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!