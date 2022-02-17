Drenching rains to start off our Thursday, and the story much of the day will be rain. A brief pull-back in rain intensity will occur from mid morning into early afternoon, then ramping up through the afternoon as the main storm system works in. Expect lots of ponding of water and potential for some roadways to flood, remember "turn around, don't drown."
The rain will transition to freezing rain and sleet during the evening. Actual temperatures start to slide at or below freezing after 5PM in many areas. Pavement temperatures will lag, but eventually slippery road conditions can be expected as the evening progresses.
After 9PM, a transition to light snowfall will occur, with snow showers tapering around 2AM. The light icing followed by light snow will be the recipe for hazardous travel conditions overnight. Expect slick conditions to continue for Friday morning due to the frigid temperatures in the teens.
How much snow and ice? Light icing up to a tenth inch, followed by 1 to 2" of snow is expected for the Lima area. Lower snowfall less than 1" south of town, then potential for over 2" once you go north of U.S. 224, reaching up to 6" in Defiance county.
Sunshine on Friday should greatly improve road conditions throughout the day, in spite of sub-freezing temperatures. A stronger blast of cold digs in for Saturday, then a rapid turn-around to mild weather by Sunday afternoon.
