A quiet Tuesday is ahead as slightly warmer air moves in. Highs will reach the upper 30s under a partly sunny sky. Southerly breezes will gust up to 20mph by the afternoon.
It turns windy tonight with sustained south winds in the 15-25mph range, and gusts around 35mph. Temperatures will hold steady in the 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
Expect a blustery day Wednesday! Southwest winds will be sustained at 20-30mph, but gusts reaching 40mph. Temperatures tumble from the 30s into the 20s, and wind chills by late afternoon will be in the brutal single digits and teens. A few flurries or brief snow showers are possible, but the day looks mainly dry with peeks of sun at times.
Bitterly cold air is the big story in our area Thursday and Friday. Highs will run in the lower 20s with lows in the lower 10s. There is still a "chance" for snow showers to clip the area Thursday afternoon and evening. For now, indications are much of the snow will stay south of here. However, worth noting a few outlier models are still painting snow and even rather robust accumulation in our area. This means we cannot erase the snow chance just yet, so check back!
A brief, but substantial warm-up arrives this weekend. Temperatures should reach around 40° or so Saturday and Sunday. A surge of rain showers arrives Saturday night through Sunday, then ending as a wintry mix as colder air pours in late Sunday. The pattern looks cold and quiet early next week.
