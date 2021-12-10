Our Friday is starting off mild, but we have fog developing across the area. Expect areas of fog and mist through the morning, but the fog should lift by noon. The bulk of the rain will hold off until closer to 6pm.
It turns windy, warm, and humid tonight with showers and storms. The main threat for storms arrives after midnight through about sunrise Saturday. These storms will pack gusty winds and heavy rain. A marginal severe risk remains in place for a localized severe wind gust. However, our area should largely escape the severe storm concerns.
The core of the severe storms will be situated across southern Indiana/Illinois and points south across the lower and mid-Mississippi River Valley. In that zone, several tornadoes will be possible, and the Storm Prediction Center mentions a few stronger tornadoes a possibility there.
Saturday is going to be one interesting weather day! Temperatures start off in the lower to middle 60s with a few pockets of showers and storms possible into mid-morning. The front passes late morning, then temperatures begin their rapid fall. By mid to late afternoon, temperatures will be plunging into the 30s. It's about a 30° drop in roughly 6 hours!! The other story, wind! Expect the strongest winds to occur AFTER the front passes. The strongest winds should be from late morning through mid-afternoon. During that window, gusts hitting 50mph at times will be possible. As a result, scattered power outages could occur.
Finally, Sunday looks like a beautiful day with nothing but blue skies and sunshine!! We have a remarkable stretch of weather setting up next week with most days well into the 50s. While a "stray" shower could occur Wednesday, our next decent chance of any showers will return around Thursday. A decent drop in temperatures is expected by next weekend.
