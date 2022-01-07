Winter is in full force! The temperature dropped to 9° in Lima with peak wind chills at -10° to start our day. A very light dusting (~0.1") of snow from the overnight will mean a few slick spots on the roads. Expect flurries to taper off with peeks of sun breaking through. Highs will struggle to get out of the teens.
One more frigid night ahead before some changes. Lows should settle in the lower 10s under a mostly clear sky.
A nice looking day Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Southerly winds will push out the arctic air and user in temperatures in the middle 30s.
After a sunny day, it clouds up toward evening. Showers will quickly break out by 7-8pm, with off and on showers during the night. There is a slight chance of brief freezing rain in the evening before warmer air arrives. Best chance would be northwest of Lima. Keep this in mind for Saturday evening travels.
Sunday starts damp with temperatures in the upper 30s. The shower activity looks to exit by late morning, then a dry and breezy afternoon. Temperatures will start to slide closer to freezing by 5PM, then tumble sharply through the night.
Next week starts very cold with highs in the 20s Monday and Tuesday. Lows look to reach single digits by Tuesday morning. However, another sharp transition to milder air Wednesday through Friday. The week looks rather dry with our next organized system showing up next weekend.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!