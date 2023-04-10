AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornado touchdowns in our area on the morning of April 1st.
The clean-up continues in Auglaize County which took the brunt of EF-1 tornadic winds. While the numbers are being finalized, six structures were destroyed while twenty-two received major damage. The county is still waiting to see if the state approves their emergency declaration to ease the repair costs, particularly to the power grid. EMA Director Troy Anderson says collection sites are set up for residents to get rid of brush and storm debris.
"So far the cleanup is going really well. In contact with several of the jurisdictions, they said they are getting a lot of debris coming in. Talking to them they have not had any real big problems. Just reminding people to separate the debris makes it a lot easier. Certain places can not take metal or haz waste," stated Troy Anderson, Auglaize County EMA director.
Anderson says the storm was unique due to the timing and power loss creating communication issues. One concern noted by residents is the government alert notification sounded the same as an Amber Alert, causing some to ignore the warning.