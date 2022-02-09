Our Wednesday is off to a very mild start in the upper 30s. Expect temperatures to hit the 40-45° range for our daytime high. A band of clouds is moving through this morning, but a window of sunshine is expected from late morning to early afternoon. Clouds will then return later in the day.
Scattered snow showers are in the forecast tonight. Light, slushy accumulations of 0.5" or less are possible, but it will only occur in scattered pockets around the area. Temperatures will eventually fall below the freezing mark late in the night.
Thursday is a cloudy and chilly day with highs near the freezing mark. Snow flurries will be flying off and on, especially during the morning hours. These could be just enough for a few slick spots on the roadways.
A stronger system brings a high chance of light precipitation Friday. It looks like a mixed bag of light rain and snow will arrive Friday morning. A switch to scattered light rain toward midday and the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. Once again, a switch to wet snow is possible after sunset through midnight as colder air catches the back edge of the moisture. Accumulations again look minimal and scattered, under 0.5".
The weekend looks very cold, but rather quiet. A few flurries could linger on Saturday. Expect highs in the 20s. The cold wave lasts through Monday. All signs point to a sharp warming in temperatures by mid-next week that could push us to 50°.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!