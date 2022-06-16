Another hot and muggy start with temperatures around 80°. Expect highs to reach the lower 90s this afternoon with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s, a slight improvement from the last couple of days.
We also have a slight shower or storm chance, mainly late morning to mid afternoon. Many areas will stay dry today. Expect an uptick in the wind with gusts up to 25mph from the southwest.
Expect a gradual drop in those humidity levels this evening into Friday morning. It will not be as warm overnight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Friday looks fantastic with lots of sunshine. A breezy northwest wind will mean a dramatic drop in humidity, making conditions MUCH more comfortable. Highs in the middle 80s are expected.
It turns even cooler this weekend. Lows will reach the 50s Friday and Saturday nights. That is 20-25° cooler than the lows we have seen the past several days. Highs are forecast to stay in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Expect a dry weekend with plenty of sunshine.
All signs point to another surge of very hot weather next week. Highs surge back to the 85-90° range Monday, then in the middle to upper 90s Tuesday. Humidity levels look lower through Tuesday, meaning heat indices will remain close to the actual air temperature. It does turn humid again midweek, so we are likely to see more heat headlines issued at some point. A rather dry pattern too. Rain chances are limited, with only an isolated chance returning by midweek. While parts of our area are still very saturated from the recent storms, other areas are much drier. With this pattern, expect ground conditions to dry rather rapidly over the next week.
