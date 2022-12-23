Winter Weather Generic

After hitting temperatures near 60° on Christmas Day 2021, this is the year Mother Nature is finally providing the snow. While our recent storm didn't produce more than a couple of inches, the development of a very strong system is providing several hazards including high winds and extreme cold.

"We don't get these very often, occassionally we do. This is about a once every 5 or 10 year kind of event," says National Weather Service Meteorologist Amos Dodson.

