Our run of above average temperatures will continue today, but a storm system is set to bring showers to the area. A large portion of the day remains dry before those chances of rain ramp up after 4PM. Highs will top out in the upper 60s.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms can be expected tonight. There is a non-zero threat of an isolated severe storm for our far southern counties at any point tonight. While the chance of severe is low, it's always wise to have ways to receive alerts, especially with the spring storm season upon us.
Expect a damp first part of the weekend with drizzle and light showers around Saturday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s to the 40s. With a breezy southwest wind, the air will feel quite chilly by afternoon. Sunday is the complete opposite with plenty of sunshine! Highs reach the upper 50s after starting in the middle/upper 30s. By the way, spring officially begins at 11:33AM Sunday.
Monday is going to be the best day of next week with sunshine and highs between 65-70°. A "backdoor front" will drop our highs to around 50° with a few showers on Tuesday. A low pressure system will push the front back north on Wednesday with rain and thunderstorms likely. Highs may briefly return to the 60s. Shower chances still linger on Thursday, with dry weather returning by Friday. Temperatures will fall to near normal closer to 50°.
