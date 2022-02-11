A breezy and "mild" Friday morning as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 30s. Most of the area remains dry through mid-morning. A band of showers (with a few snowflakes mixed in) will move in from northwest to southeast, spreading over much of the area by early afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 40s. Breezy winds could gust to 30mph at times.
Spotty shower activity will continue this evening. Temperatures remain on the milder side through midnight, then crash sharply as an arctic front dives in. Leftover moisture will transition to a few snow showers during the predawn hours. Watch for a few slick spots if you have Saturday morning plans.
A very cold weekend ahead! There will be flurries in the air at times on both days, although much of the time is dry. A few "bursts" of snow on Sunday could put down spotty, light amounts under 0.5". Highs will only top out in the 20s.
Dry weather is expected for the first half of next week. The deep freeze hangs on for Monday, but a dramatic transition to mild weather occurs by Wednesday. There are strong signals for a storm system later next week, with forecast models showing a storm track from the Southern Plains to the Great Lakes. This storm looks to bring everything from severe storms, heavy rain, to a large snowstorm across the country. For now, the data favors a heavy rainfall threat here. Some wintry weather could move in on the backside Thursday night into Friday.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!