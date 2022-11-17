This week's flurries are just the appetizer for what an Ohio winter will bring. Our Nathan Kitchens has some tips to keep us ahead of Mother Nature's fury.

Ohio winters can bring us everything from a random tornado like last year to periods of sub-zero temperatures along with crippling snow and ice storms. Ohio weather can change on a dime, and staying tuned to the forecast is the first step to staying ahead of extreme weather.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.