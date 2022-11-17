This week's flurries are just the appetizer for what an Ohio winter will bring. Our Nathan Kitchens has some tips to keep us ahead of Mother Nature's fury.
Ohio winters can bring us everything from a random tornado like last year to periods of sub-zero temperatures along with crippling snow and ice storms. Ohio weather can change on a dime, and staying tuned to the forecast is the first step to staying ahead of extreme weather.
As snow and ice threaten, have a way to receive alerts issued by the national weather service. In the Your News Now Weather app, just go to settings and make sure all weather notifications are turned on.
As we prepare to travel on slick roads, check your vehicle and ensure you have enough tread on the tires. Be prepared to inflate your tires more often in cold weather, and always remember to remove ice and snow from your windows before hitting the roads. If you find yourself skidding on ice, lift off the gas and direct the vehicle in the same direction it is sliding to regain control. Turning your wheel in the opposite direction can cause the car to spin out of control. If you don't already, it is wise to prepare a small emergency kit for your vehicle.
"It's not optimum to be stranded on the side of the road, but it happens every year, unfortunately. Being prepared with a small kit for your car will help as well," said Travis Fillhart, Allen County EMA deputy director.
Items in that kit should include a blanket, hat and gloves, shovel, flashlight, jumper cables, non-perishable food, and bottled water, and extra washer fluid will come in handy as well.
We should also be considering our homes and what to do if the power goes out and we are stranded.
"We like to tell people when you are preparing these kits, try to stay about a week worth of food, water, batteries. Heat is going to be a huge source, especially if we have negative temperatures," added Fillhart.
Speaking of heat, many will turn to backup generators when the lights go out. Just remember to leave the generator outside over 20 feet from your home as they produce carbon monoxide. Do not neglect to replace those carbon monoxide and smoke detector batteries.
Finally, if winter is not your favorite season, just remember a quote from poet Anne Bradstreet, "If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant."
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!