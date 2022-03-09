A cloudy and seasonably chilly Wednesday morning, but we have lots of sunshine on the way by the afternoon! Temperatures will peak in the middle 40s today, right where we should be for this time of year.
Quiet weather again on Thursday with increased clouds and limited sunshine. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 40s.
Snow is likely for Friday into Saturday! A few snow showers could arrive as early as Friday morning, but the bulk of the activity holds off until the afternoon. This will initially mix with rain, but quickly go over to all snow Friday evening. Snow showers continue Friday night, especially over the southeast half of the area before diminishing early Saturday.
How much snow? Our initial forecast has the area split with 1-2" over the northwest half, then 2-4" for areas southeast. This is still subject to change as new data arrives. Regardless of exact amounts, travel Friday afternoon into Saturday morning will be impacted.
Saturday will be bitterly cold with single digit wind chills and highs in the middle 20s. Be prepared to dress in multiple layers if heading out to the Lima Irish Parade. The temperature at parade start time will be around 22° with a gusty northwest wind.
Good news? The pattern flips in a hurry next week. Highs could push above 60° by Wednesday.
