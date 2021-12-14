BEST WEATHER OF THE WEEK: Our Tuesday is off to a quiet and cold start, but it turns mild for the afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. The normal high is in the mid to upper 30s! Expect less wind than Monday along with plenty of sunshine.
WINDY MIDWEEK: As a strong low pressure system works from the Rockies into the upper Midwest, the winds are set to really crank up once again. It becomes breezy Wednesday with gusts reaching up to 30mph. It turns downright windy Wednesday night through the first half of Thursday. Gusts around 40mph are expected along with localized higher gusts.
SHOWER CHANCES: A wave of scattered, light showers is expected to arrive during the predawn hours of Wednesday morning. A few showers are expected for the first half of Wednesday, but it should dry out for the afternoon. Showers return Thursday along the cold front. The front should pass around 2-3pm, with rain exiting for the evening hours as the temperature drop begins.
TEMPERATURE SWINGS: Unseasonably mild conditions will continue through Thursday with highs in the 50s. A few 60° readings are possible Thursday. It turns much cooler by Friday, and we settle into a seasonable temperature pattern from the weekend through next week.
The 7 day forecast shows another chance of showers late Friday through the first half of Saturday, possibly just cold enough to see a wintry mix before it exits.
