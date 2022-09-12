We are looking at a couple very fall-like weather days to start the week. If you prefer summer, we have summer heat in that extended forecast.
The sharply cooler air is thanks to a potent upper-level storm system spinning over the region. Expect temperatures to hold in the 60s today with a breezy southwest wind. We'll have a good deal of cloud cover along with a few sprinkles. Expect a greater chance of sprinkles and showers to return late today as wraparound moisture works back into the area.
Damp and cool weather is expected tonight with drizzle and showers passing through. Lows will range from the lower and middle 50s.
Tuesday looks generally dry with just a spotty shower. We'll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s.
The weather takes a turn starting Wednesday. Expect a lot more sunshine around with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Highs will warm even more by the weekend, with our current forecast of 85° highs on both Saturday and Sunday! Expect a long stretch of sunny and dry weather to carry us through the weekend!
