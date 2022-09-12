Highs only reach the 60s today!

We are looking at a couple very fall-like weather days to start the week. If you prefer summer, we have summer heat in that extended forecast.

The sharply cooler air is thanks to a potent upper-level storm system spinning over the region. Expect temperatures to hold in the 60s today with a breezy southwest wind. We'll have a good deal of cloud cover along with a few sprinkles. Expect a greater chance of sprinkles and showers to return late today as wraparound moisture works back into the area. 

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!