Our Tuesday is starting off quiet and cold with temperatures in the 20s. A deck of clouds has developed over portions of the area, but should gradually erode for a sunny afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 40s.
Winter officially begins at 10:59AM, the point where the direct rays of the sun are over the Tropical of Capricorn, 23.5° latitude south of the equator. For folks in the Southern Hemisphere, summer begins!
Get ready for colder weather midweek. A cold front will cause the breeze to pick up tonight with scattered clouds and perhaps a stray flurry. Lows will drop to the lower and middle 20s.
Wednesday is a cold day. In fact, it will be the only day below normal over the next week. Highs will struggle to even hit freezing, and the breeze will make it feel like the 20s. The good news is that it remains dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
A temperature rebound occurs late week, just in time for Christmas! The morning of Christmas Eve looks quiet, then a few showers will develop for the afternoon into the night. It now appears the system may split into two pieces. The second wave may arrive at some point on Christmas Day, meaning we have added a chance of showers. There is not a great deal of agreement for Saturday's forecast. For example, the range in predicted highs on the data varies from 40° to 68°! Our forecast is 51° for now.
The 7 day forecast shows a gradual cooling trend next week. There will be some very brutal cold building over the northern Plains, but it appears it will take until after New Year's for a shift to more wintry weather reaching Ohio.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!