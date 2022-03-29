Our Tuesday is starting off quiet and cold in the 20s. Temperatures will rebound to the 40s today with a light southeast wind. Partly sunny skies this morning give way to more clouds during the afternoon. A few showers are possible after 6PM.
A few scattered showers tonight as a warm front slowly lifts into the area. Prior to midnight, we cannot rule out a few snowflakes or sleet pellets mixing in north and east of Lima, but temperatures will remain above freezing. Temperatures dip in the middle to upper 30s.
The warm front lifts north and takes the rain chance away from us during the day Wednesday. A gusty south wind will bring up warmer and moist air with temperatures soaring to around 70° or a bit higher late in the day. Wind gusts up to 40mph will be possible.
Wind gusts Wednesday night could reach up to 50mph in spots. There is an outside chance of a spotty gust getting to severe criteria around Celina to Sidney and points southwest, where the Storm Prediction Center highlights a marginal severe risk. It is possible to see this risk lift a little farther north in future updates. A weakening band of showers and isolated thunder will arrive late evening, with off and on showers through sunrise Thursday.
Just as fast as the warmth arrives, so does the cooler weather on Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s much of the day with mostly cloudy skies. While the strongest winds move away, gusts around 35mph will remain likely. A few spotty showers are possible. Scattered light rain and snow will be possible Thursday night, then that activity moves away Friday with clouds giving way to partial sun. Slightly warmer air arrives this weekend in the lower 50s, but still a bit below normal.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!