The bitter cold is finally fleeting today as southerly winds bring in warmer air. Temperatures will go from the teens to the middle 30s with partly sunny skies.
Expect the breezes to pick up from the south tonight. After falling to around 30°, temperatures will rise overnight and reach to 40° around sunrise Wednesday.
Expect gusty winds on Wednesday and unseasonably mild conditions. Highs are forecast to reach the middle 50s with clouds and some "filtered" sunshine. Wind gusts could top 40mph.
The big highlight of the forecast is Thursday. We have a significant storm system expected to bring heavy rainfall, followed by a period of ice to a brief window of light snow. Rain totals could reach up to 2" in a span of roughly 12 to 18 hours. Flooding is likely to occur as a result. A transition to freezing rain could produce ice accumulations Thursday evening as the cold air returns. A touch of snow is also expected as the storm departs Thursday night, but the ice is the bigger concern regarding the "wintry" aspect of the storm. Go ahead and make necessary preparations for the possibility of flooding if your area tends to flood. Check back as we fine-tune the wintry portion of the event and know that travel impacts are a good bet late Thursday into Friday.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!