Friday, April 15, 2022: Hold on to your hat! Another day of gusty winds ahead, mainly from noon to 8pm. Gusts up to 45mph are possible. The good news is it will be warmer than yesterday with highs around 66° for Lima. Outside of a stray shower north, the day should be dry with a partly cloudy sky.
Light, scattered showers are likely tonight, mostly arriving after 9PM. Lows will drop to the lower 40s by daybreak Saturday.
After a cloudy start with a few lingering showers, sunshine will make a return by late morning and will be in ample supply for Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, it will be cool and breezy with gusts up to 30mph possible. Highs will only reach the lower to perhaps middle 50s.
A freeze is likely early Sunday with lows in the upper 20s. It will be chilly for everyone heading to Easter morning services. Lots of sunshine will take our temperature to 49° for the daytime high, much cooler than where we should be!
The stubborn chill sticks around for the first half of next week. A system will bring a chance for light rain and even a mix to move through on Monday. Our next system may deliver a few showers Wednesday night. Temperatures finally rebound back to the 60s by Thursday and Friday. 70s are possible for next weekend.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!