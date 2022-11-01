Bluffton University students hear a personal account of Ukraine-Russian conflict

Bluffton University students got a different side to the Ukraine-Russian conflict through the eyes of a family that was dealing with it firsthand.

Lana Rogoza shared her sister Anna's story about escaping Ukraine and how she was lucky to be sponsored to come to safety in the United States. Lana is originally from the Ukraine herself and says it is a war of good and evil. Since the Russian invasion in February, the citizens hear air raid sirens multiple times a day and continue to deal with the loss of friends and family. Lana says she continues to bring awareness to what is going on in her country, and the individual struggles, like her sisters, that may not make mainstream media.

