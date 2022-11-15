Veterans Honor Wall planned for construction in front of Lima Senior High School

A local school is raising funds to build a wall to honor veteran alumni.

Veterans Honor Wall planned for construction in front of Lima Senior High School

A Veterans Honor Wall is being planned for construction in front of Lima Senior. Veterans who served in active duty and graduated from the Lima City School District who apply will have their names engraved on both sides of the wall. So far, 130 names have been collected, and the finished project will have room for around sixteen hundred names. The project is not only going to be fully funded by donations but also contracted out to a veteran who graduated from Lima City Schools. He appreciates the recognition this wall will bring to Lima veterans.

Veterans Honor Wall planned for construction in front of Lima Senior High School

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.