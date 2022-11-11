Lima Memorial honored veterans with a display found in their welcome center.

A display of each military branch's flag was on display in order to promote the Allen County Veterans Memorial Foundation's mission to create a local memorial for Allen County vets. The current plan is to create the monument in front of the Allen County Fairgrounds. Lima Memorial says that they want to do whatever they can to support veterans, including patients that have served in the military.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.