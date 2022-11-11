Lima Memorial honored veterans with a display found in their welcome center.
A display of each military branch's flag was on display in order to promote the Allen County Veterans Memorial Foundation's mission to create a local memorial for Allen County vets. The current plan is to create the monument in front of the Allen County Fairgrounds. Lima Memorial says that they want to do whatever they can to support veterans, including patients that have served in the military.
"Everybody is in good spirits, we are coming into the holiday time and this is a good time for everybody to come in and get gifts and baked goods, of course, everybody loves baked goods, and we have a lot of good bakers with us who volunteer and the associates also," stated Burlin Sherrick, director at Lima Memorial Health System.
Registered nurses also went with veterans on operation honor flight -- and say the experience was life-changing for those who attended.
"They were so appreciative of the whole trip and it was really nice to see a lot of them at the Vietnam wall, how emotional a lot of them got. It really was a great experience for them, and for me to watch them," said Linda Warren, a registered nurse at Lima Memorial Health System.
The Allen County Veterans Memorial Foundation will keep everyone up to date on the project.
