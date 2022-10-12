LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio National Guard has honored Your Hometown Stations in helping them spread the word about their activities in the region.

Brigadier General Thomas Moore, as well as other representatives from the Ohio Army National Guard, toured the facility before presenting an award and special coin to thank the station for doing their part in promoting the Ohio National Guard's activities, as well as recruitment calls. Moore says that the station goes a long way in ensuring that the Ohio National Guard's message is spread to the entire community.

