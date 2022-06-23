The training was hosted by the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center for licensed Ohio behavioral health providers who work directly with service members. The training is part of the Star Behavioral Health Providers initiative which was developed through a collaboration with many organizations focused on improving the quality and access to health services for our military. Training is essential for health providers to get into that military culture and understand the unique needs any military affiliated person brings to the table.
"When you go and stand in front of someone whether it's a spouse, whether it's a veteran, if you're not speaking the same language, it can be off-putting and it can prevent them from getting the best treatment or resources that they may need," says Director of Psychological Health at Ohio Army National Guard David Kirker.
Providers receiving the training will be listed on a comprehensive provider registry identifying them as having completed this training in military issues.
