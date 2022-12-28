Shawnee Township, OH (WLIO) - Shawnee Township will be using grant money to combat drunk driving this New Year's Eve.
The Shawnee Township Police Department will be using grant funds awarded in October to dedicate an officer to patrol their jurisdiction for impaired drivers this New Year's Eve. Police say the number of impaired drivers on the roadways makes this one of the most dangerous days of the year for motorists. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's website, there were over 100 combined OVI related crashed on the last New Year's Eve and New Year's Day holidays.
Alcohol tolerance varies by body type and gender, so police suggest watching for warning signs that you might be intoxicated before you get behind the wheel.
"It's the person's physical behavior and/or consciousness changes. So, when we think of those types of things, if you feel yourself maybe becoming more social or you can feel yourself feeling numb or tingly that would probably be a sign that you should anticipate getting a ride and making it safe for everyone," says Shawnee Township Chief of Police, Robert Kohli.
If you plan to have a few drinks to celebrate the new year, make sure you arrange for a ride share service, designated driver, or a place to spend the night before you go out.