LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It might be hard to find, but Unleaded 88 is slowly spreading to gas stations in Ohio. Our Nathan Kitchens has more on why you might consider making the switch.

We would all like to save a little money when it comes to filling up that vehicle, and you may have noticed that some options at the gas pump are cheaper than others.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.