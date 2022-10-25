LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It might be hard to find, but Unleaded 88 is slowly spreading to gas stations in Ohio. Our Nathan Kitchens has more on why you might consider making the switch.
We would all like to save a little money when it comes to filling up that vehicle, and you may have noticed that some options at the gas pump are cheaper than others.
The price difference boils down to the concentration of ethanol. Ethanol is cheaper than gasoline, so blending more of it into the gas will lower the cost. Ethanol is a renewable fuel, and roughly 40% of U.S. corn grown is used to make it.
You may have noticed the Unleaded 88, also known as E15, typically runs 20 cents cheaper than regular gasoline. This blend contains 5% more ethanol than regular unleaded. We know we can save money by making the switch, but is it safe to do so?
"It's good for about 2001 and up because the components that actually are touching the gasoline are alcohol compatible. Older ones maybe not so much, but the newer ones can handle it. It will not affect a car any. You probably won't even feel any performance difference," explained Steve Klausing, automotive division head at UNOH.
For older vehicles, there are potential risks as the higher ethanol blend may have a harmful effect.
"If you do up to that 15% ethanol or maybe even E85, it could take out a fuel pump. It could take out any kind of rubber hoses because the alcohol will eat away at the rubber of any kind of elastomers or gaskets. You need to put it in a car that's newer that can handle the ethanol," added Klausing.
Klausing also says premium-grade gasoline is not actually any better. It contains the same amount of ethanol and additives as other grades. Some high-performance vehicles do require the premium due to specific requirements those engines have.
