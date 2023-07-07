Activate Allen County is taking its most recent program on the road.
Their "House Plant Swap" is heading to the Bluffton Public Library. It's a chance for gardeners who like growing indoor plants a chance to come together and talk about their plants and swap with one another. Activate Allen County says indoor gardening has great health benefits.
"There's some air quality improvements especially if you have the right type of plants. It helps decrease stress. There's actually some evidence from recent studies that show productivity increases by having house plants around and there's some therapeutic qualities to re-potting plants and things like that," stated Josh Unterbrink, Activate Allen County.
The plant swap is scheduled for Thursday, July 13th from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bluffton Public Library, located at 145 S Main St, Bluffton, OH 45817. They ask that you bring a healthy potted house plant to swap.