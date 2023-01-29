LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum and Historical Society brought in a Blufftion history expert to talk about the robbery of a local bank by the Dillinger Gang. 

The museum held their 115th annual board meeting and after renewing the terms of their board members, Fred Steiner took the podium to tell stories about the robbery of the Citizens National Bank in Bluffton by the John Dillinger gang in 1933. 

