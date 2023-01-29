Areas of light snow and freezing drizzle likely. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70%. Snow accumulations less than one-half of an inch possible. A trace of ice accumulation possible..
Tonight
Areas of light snow and freezing drizzle likely. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70%. Snow accumulations less than one-half of an inch possible. A trace of ice accumulation possible.
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum and Historical Society brought in a Blufftion history expert to talk about the robbery of a local bank by the Dillinger Gang.
The museum held their 115th annual board meeting and after renewing the terms of their board members, Fred Steiner took the podium to tell stories about the robbery of the Citizens National Bank in Bluffton by the John Dillinger gang in 1933.
He compiled the history over the course of several years by interviewing witnesses of the robbery. This event set off a chain reaction that led to the criminal group to become infamous in American history.
"Because his robbery in Bluffton, he eventually ended up in the Allen County Jail, and his gang broke him out, killed the sheriff. And so, his story went on from there," said Steiner.
You can still see the chipped brick in the Citizens Nation Bank from bullets fired by the gang. To learn more about the bank robbery, or other Bluffton history, you can visit Fred Steiner's website: