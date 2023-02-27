ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Do you know someone who has committed their life to agriculture here in Allen County? Now is your chance to honor them!
The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the nomination process for their 11th year of hosting the Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame. The hall of fame serves to recognize those men and women who have dedicated at least 25 years to the success of agriculture here in Allen County either as a farmer or in an Ag-related field.
"We've learned especially in recent history the importance of food security and being able to access good, quality food at a reasonable cost. Here in Allen county as well as across the state of Ohio, agriculture is our number one industry. It's appropriate that we recognize those leaders of that industry here in Allen County," stated Russ Decker, chairman of the chamber's agribusiness committee.
You can access the nomination form online at https://www.allenaghall.com/ or at the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce. Applications must be submitted to the chamber's office by Monday, May 8th. The 2023 inductees will be honored at a banquet sometime during the summer.