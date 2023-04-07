LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students visited Ohio State Lima's campus on Friday to learn more about the benefits of an honors education.
Prospective Buckeyes heard from faculty members about financial aid, courses, and the potential work experience and trips that honors students take part in at OSU Lima.
Representatives from the school discussed the unique experiences of past honors students, such as one group with an interest in medicine that traveled to visit a medical museum. Honors classes are also more in-depth and challenging, but after graduation, possible employers do take enrollment into an honors program into account.
"Because they've had these experiences that get them closer to faculty, get them out into internships, just a little bit more than your typical student here, they have that leg up on the other students in that they've had these enriching experiences," said Dr. Britt Collier-Gibson, the Honors Director at OSU Lima.
The visit also included a scavenger hunt put together by current students in the honors program.