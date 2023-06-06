LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The hope is summer library programs help keep kids engaged by promoting reading and preventing the summer slide.
The summer programs offered by the Lima Public Library cater to kids of all ages, with the goal of promoting lifelong learning. This month and next, the "Summer Library Club" is providing a variety of classes, including the "Hands 2gether Signing Club". The club focuses on teaching American Sign Language to young kids and their caregivers through interactive activities. Participants have been learning basic signs for greetings, colors, and foods, and today's lesson featured different places around the area.
"Our theme for summer reading this year is All Together Now. We're highlighting different facets of our community, different types of friends, and just being kind and inclusive to everyone. So, I thought this would be a very good chance to help children learn to communicate with friends who might be different," explained Mary Wenzel, class instructor.
The signing club will meet again on June 20th, at 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Lima Public Library, located at 650 W Market Street in Lima.