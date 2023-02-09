LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Valentine's Day is just around the corner but it's never too early to celebrate.
Senior citizens were invited to the Big Band Sweetheart Dance Thursday afternoon. "Al Best Band" was there and performed many of the songs guests grew up dancing to. Members of the band wanted attendees to feel as if they were falling in love all over again.
"Today is Sweethearts Day and the Council on Aging and the Lima Eagles are putting on this dance to kind of let the seniors know, hey this is your sweetheart dance. Come in here and dance, find that special someone and come in here or maybe they can find that special someone that they might be looking for at this part of their life," said Denny Ricker, member of Al Best Band.
Don't worry, if you missed your chance to dance, the Allen County Council on Aging will be hosting more dances throughout this year.