The Lima Symphony Orchestra has a mission to introduce a variety of new music to young students, but not even adults have seen anything like this live.
World-renowned Indian tabla player Sandeep Das joined the symphony for their Young People's Concert. The tabla is hand drums that extensive use of the fingers and palms in various configurations to create a wide variety of different sounds and rhythms. Das used them with the symphony to tell a story inspired by the "1,001 Arabian Nights". The Lima Symphony Orchestra is glad that students from all over West Central Ohio are able to experience this music firsthand.
"It is just an amazing opportunity to present live classical music to all of the kids in the region," says Elizabeth Brown-Ellis, Ex. Dir. Lima Symphony Orchestra. "We probably have kids from 7 counties coming today. Most of them are 3rd and 4th grade, so many this is their very first concert. They come in really excited and when they leave, they are more excited. They are just, their eyes are wide open, and they just say that was amazing I want to come back. That is exactly what we want to hear of course."
Das will be performing again with the symphony again on Saturday night for their first concert of the season, "Folklore and Fusion". The concert begins at 7:30 at the Civic Center. For more information about tickets, log on to the Lima Symphony Orchestra's website at https://www.limasymphony.com/.
