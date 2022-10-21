The Lima Symphony Orchestra has a mission to introduce a variety of new music to young students, but not even adults have seen anything like this live.

World-renowned Indian tabla player Sandeep Das joined the symphony for their Young People's Concert. The tabla is hand drums that extensive use of the fingers and palms in various configurations to create a wide variety of different sounds and rhythms. Das used them with the symphony to tell a story inspired by the "1,001 Arabian Nights". The Lima Symphony Orchestra is glad that students from all over West Central Ohio are able to experience this music firsthand.

