LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Monday night, ArtSpace/Lima will be holding "An evening with the Hendersons'" to help celebrate the life and music career of the Lima Grammy winner with members of his family. That day is also Henderson's birthday, so there will be food and cake and they will be dedicating the mural that artist Bryan Moss completed last week in the alcove at ArtSpace.
The "Evening with the Hendersons'" is Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at ArtSpace/Lima, the new mural will be dedicated at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.