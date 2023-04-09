VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Celina-native singer-songwriter will be returning to the stage in Ohio this summer to perform at "A Night with Nashville."
Wendell Mobley will be at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center alongside Lee Miller. Both have worked in Nashville writing music for top country artists. The event will benefit the Mercer County House of Hope, a faith-based addiction recovery program.
Mobley has written for big names like Carrie Underwood and Rascal Flatts, and the concert will feature some of his most notable work.
"They're country songs, we're Nashville songwriters. I've written hits for Kenny Chesney like "There Goes My Life," "How Forever Feels," I've written songs with Kenny Chesney that Rascall Flatts cut, like "Take Me There," Mobley explained.
Before the concert, there will be a food truck event with a performance by a local father-daughter songwriter duo.
"I've been performing in this area since 1980. I was in Blanchard Valley Bluegrass Boys, The Buck Tanner Band, and started Exploit in 1990 and still with Exploit. And my daughter Lauren Jean is currently right now in Spain and studied at Berkley College of Music. A few years ago she was on American Idol and she won Ohio Has Talent," said Bob Schroeder, who will be performing before the concert.
A night with Nashville will be held on June 10th. Food trucks and live music begin at 5pm until 7pm, and Wendell Mobley and Lee Miller perform at 7:30pm.