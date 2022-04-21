Music is in the air at Lima City Schools this week!
Lima City Schools hosted singer, song-writer, and cellist Ayanna Williams, also known by Yanna Cello this week. Williams spent time working with the students and performing for them. Williams shared her successful journey to inspire students to consider a career in music and to know how powerful music is in our lives. While Williams was trained as a classical cellist, she incorporates her love for hip-hop, trap, and R&B with her classically trained roots.
"Music is a superpower. It has the power to heal people, make them feel all types of emotions, but also that it is completely ok to quit, start again, relearn, and our journeys are never linear," says Williams.
Williams grew up in Chicago and began playing music with her cousins when she was 13. She attended the University of Illinois for her musical studies, and was the only black cellist in her classes. Williams says she felt intimidated and decided to switch majors to economics and environmental studies, eventually achieving a master's degree in higher education. She eventually turned back to music and began playing the cello again, realizing her true calling in life and creating her own unique soundtrack.
