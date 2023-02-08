Group in early stages of bringing a history museum to Bluffton

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - There's a lot of history in the village of Bluffton, and a new group is working towards creating a museum to show it off.
The Bluffton Historical Society held their second meeting this evening to discuss a new name for the group and appoint officers. Plans were also made to set up meetings with existing museums to learn more about what will need to be done to bring a museum to Bluffton.
The future museum would showcase a wide variety of topics, such as the John Dillinger gang's robbery of the Citizen's National Bank, the history of local schools, businesses, and industries, and the area's Swiss and German heritage.
The group says that while they are still in the very early stages of planning, the idea has been around for years and has a lot of support from the community.
"There's a lot of people that have items that it's like, what am I going to do with this? And a lot of people would like to donate those things eventually. So, we're in the ground floor right now, working to get things introduced and set officially so we can become a 501c organization and start working it out," said Dan Groman, one of the organizers of the group, and its newly elected vice president.
The Bluffton Historical Society meets every second Wednesday of the month on the third floor of the Bluffton town hall.