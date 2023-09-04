LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Plans are in place for the 2023 Legacy Arts Street Party and it looks to be big.
It's a free, family-friendly, live music festival and more. Main Street between North and High Streets will be filled with food, art, and music on Saturday, September 16th from noon until 8 p.m. This is the 4th year for the event and it gets bigger each year. Organizers encourage anyone who hasn't attended to put the event on their calendar as they might just like it.
"The surprise that people encounter when they realize that a musician, an act, or a band is from this area. So, really that's the most pride that we have for us and what we're asking is for people to trust our great taste and know we won't throw a bad party. And to come check out great music, art, food, and drink," said Omar Zehery, Legacy Arts co-founder.
The event is a fundraiser for legacy arts which is a collaboration of small businesses and volunteers who advocate for the arts, music, and entrepreneurship. The funds will go to scholarships for individuals that cultivate the arts.
For more information, visit https://legacyartsohio.com/legacy-arts-street-party/.