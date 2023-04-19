LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima native and Grammy winner Joe Henderson will be honored during two separate events next week.
On Thursday, Lima City Schools will be recognizing the saxophone legend by renaming the auditorium after Henderson, who graduated from South High School in 1953. Henderson was nominated for six Grammy awards and won four and he was an inspiration to young musicians throughout his career. So the school thought it was time to honor his legacy and hopefully inspire future Grammy winners as well.
The dedication ceremony will be Thursday, April 27th at Lima Senior. There will be music, speakers, and a salute to Henderson from fellow Lima Senior graduate and musician Brandon Monford. The event is open to the public.