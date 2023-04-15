LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Symphony Orchestra closed out their season with the music of an artist who's won more Grammys than Beyonce.
The Lima Symphony Orchestra and chorus performed the work of John Williams, the legendary composer known for the sounds behind countless hit films like Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, and E.T. Music director Andrew Crust says that this past season has seen more diverse performances and a wider audience in years past, and he's excited about what the upcoming season season has in store.
"We start planning our season a year in advance. We book our guest artists, who are very busy next year. We have two Grammy Award winning guest artists, so they're very busy. We start planning out the repertoire, the programming, very far in advance to kind of create the structure to the season and make sure that it's balanced and everything is in the right place, talking to the musicians to make sure they feel good about it, and the community as well," Crust said.
The Lima Symphony Orchestra will return to the stage for the 2023-2024 season this October.